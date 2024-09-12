Renexia Selects Aker Solutions for Mediterranean Floating Wind Project

Renexia has signed a front-end engineering and design contract with Aker Solutions to design the underwater substations for Med Wind, a floating offshore wind project in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Trapani.

Aker Solutions will work in cooperation with its alliance partner, ABB.

The agreement involves the design of eight modules, two for each section of the Med Wind park, to be laid on the seabed of the Strait of Sicily, into which the cables of the plant’s floating turbines will be conveyed. The energy produced by the rotation of the blades will then arrive on land at the Partanna and Partinico power stations, via a system of submarine and land-based cable ducts.





This is the first time Aker Solutions is engaged in an offshore wind project in the Mediterranean Sea.

“Aker Solutions’ approach has all the parameters we were looking for: solidity, breakthrough technology and environmental impact reduction”, says Paolo Sammartino, COO of Renexia.

“We are delighted that the partner selected will join us on this important and challenging path, which will culminate in the construction of the first large-scale floating offshore wind farm in the Mediterranean Sea.”