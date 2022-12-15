Renexia Chooses Technip Energies for Med Wind Project Engineering, Design

Renexia has selected Technip Energies to perform the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Med Wind floating offshore wind project, located in the Mediterranean Sea, 60 kilometers off the west coast of Sicily in Italy. The Med Wind project is located in the Strait of Sicily and will have an installed power capacity of 2.8 GW.

The scope of work covers the FEED for the 190 floating foundations and moorings for the wind turbines and the conceptual design for the floating offshore sub-stations.

The design of the floating foundation will be based on Technip Energies’ in-house floater technology INO15, a three-column semi-submersible floater that is well-suited to large series production.

Renexia, a subsidiary of Toto Group, is an Italian company specializing in the development and management of renewable energy plants. In April 2022, Renexia completed the Mediterranean’s first marine wind farm in Taranto (Puglia).

“We are pleased to have been selected by Renexia for the largest floating offshore wind development in the Mediterranean Sea,” says Laure Mandrou, SVP of carbon free solutions at Technip Energies. “By leveraging our in-house technology, combined with our engineering and design capabilities, we are glad to support such a major development which will play a key role in achieving Italy’s ambitious renewable energies development plan and national decarbonization goals.”