RelyOn Nutec, Crowley Partnership to Expand Wind Safety Training Across U.S.

RelyOn Nutec, a provider of safety, compliance and competence services and solutions, and Crowley, a provider of global logistics, government, marine and energy solutions, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to directly enhance the availability of offshore wind safety training across the U.S.

Together, the consortium will develop and administer geographically scalable wind energy training across the U.S. through the creation of Global Wind Organization (GWO) satellite facilities. These facilities will offer certified training standards which align with the requirements of the GWO organization of wind turbine manufacturers and owners.

“This partnership will combine Crowley’s commitment to safety and sustainability within its successful engineering, vessel operations, project management and logistics sectors in U.S. offshore markets with RelyOn Nutec’s time-tested safety training and consultancy within the offshore, renewables and industrial sectors,” says Jeff Andreini, vice president of Crowley New Energy. “This will directly enable the strategic and continued growth of a qualified workforce to support reliable staffing for the new energy sector.”

Working in cooperation with the government and local higher learning institutions, the training will support the safety of mariners and technicians. The partnership will leverage the opportunity for Crowley to use its hands-on experience in the energy sector to augment RelyOn Nutec’s GWO training and eventual training support of crew transfer vessels (CTV), service offshore vessels (SOV) and wind installation vessels (WIV).