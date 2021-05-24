Reloj del Sol Wind Farm Achieves Commercial Operation

EDP Renewables (EDPR), the world’s fourth-largest renewable energy producer, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has started commercial operation of the 209 MW Reloj del Sol wind farm. The wind farm has begun producing power in Zapata County, Texas.

Reloj del Sol will help strengthen Texas’s grid and is estimated to provide approximately $36 million in direct payments to local governments and $100 million in payments to landowners throughout the life of the project. Moreover, the commissioning of the project supported 101 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and created 10 permanent jobs dedicated to operating and maintaining the wind farm. Reloj del Sol will also save more than 372 million gallons of water each year that would otherwise be used for cooling traditional power plants.

This project is the latest successful project in EDPR’s growing energy portfolio in Texas, joining the company’s four operating wind farms in the state. Collectively, EDPR’s Texas portfolio now totals 909 MW in operating renewable energy capacity.