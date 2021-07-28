WindCube Enhancements Improve Data Collection Across Complex Terrain

Leosphere, a Vaisala company, has released the WindCube Complex Terrain Ready offering, designed to yield improved and more secure data across all types of complex terrain.

WindCube has been used in moderately complex terrain for many years, made possible by the integrated Flow Complexity Recognition modeling tool software. But through strategic partnerships with several industry partners, WindCube measurements can now be used in even more complex terrains using the Computational Fluid Dynamics correction method. The partners can also assess the final measurement uncertainty after correction to achieve secured, bankable wind data.

Its unique hybrid wind reconstruction algorithm provides accurate wind measurement up to 300 meters, with 20 simultaneous heights measured per second. WindCube can be used for both onshore and offshore projects, and for all turbine types.