RCG Works with Swiss Life Asset Managers on Borssele Offshore Assets

The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), an ERM Group company, has served as sole technical advisor to Swiss Life Asset Managers in its recent acquisition of a minority interest in the fully operational 731.5 MW Borssele III and IV offshore wind farms, located 55 kilometers from the Port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

The full-scope technical due diligence support included a thorough and detailed analysis of the technical aspects of the project to identify and advise on any technical risks from an investment perspective. Core areas of focus included the project’s operational performance, operations and maintenance strategy, contractual arrangements (including warranties and division of responsibilities), long term energy yield estimations, and full operational lifetime OpEx build-up.

“RCG is proud to have served as the sole technical advisor to Swiss Life Asset Managers in support of its first investment within the Benelux offshore wind market,” comments Nick Morgan, director of RCG. “Offshore wind represents a crucial pillar in the energy transition, globally, and RCG has extensive experience in advising on projects within this market, from development stage through to advanced operations.”

The project, comprising 77 Vestas turbines, was successful in a tender held in late 2016 and is backed by the Dutch offshore feed-in tariff for the first 15 years of operation. The wind farm began operations in 2021 and is designed to generate 3,000 GWh of energy annually, which is enough to power approximately 825,000 Dutch households.