RCG Expands Operations to Latin America Renewable Market

To support the rapid growth of the Latin American renewables market, Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), a sector specialist advisory firm, has opened a new office in Santiago, Chile.

Additionally, RCG has appointed José Ignacio Fuenzalida as associate director and head of the new Chile office – with a mandate to help grow the firm’s global transaction services practice. Fuenzalida will engage with wind and solar developers, lenders and investors while building a technical advisory team to support projects in Chile and the wider Latin American region.

“We are delighted to welcome Fuenzalida to the RCG team with the opening of an office in Santiago,” says Matthew Irvine, director of RCG. “I have known Fuenzalida for a number of years and look forward to teaming up again to offer our expertise to the renewable energy industry. We believe in the potential of this market and Fuenzalida’s ability to grow RCG’s presence in the region.”

With previous experience in the environmental and mining sectors – and more recently renewables – Fuenzalida is an engineer with technical, commercial and strategic abilities. He has a proven track record in directing high-performance and multi-cultural teams. Fuenzalida has previously led solar and wind techno-economic feasibility analysis and due diligence work in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Before joining RCG, he worked for a global independent power producer developing renewable projects and prior to that on clean energy projects for a multinational energy services company.

Photo: José Ignacio Fuenzalida