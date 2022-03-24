RCG Brings in Bert Chen to Grow Its Canadian Renewable Energy Capabilities

The Renewables Consulting (RCG), an ERM Group company, is ramping up its renewable energy services and capabilities across Canada. The company has appointed Bert Chen as senior associate.

Before RCG, Chen was manager in business development at Brookfield Renewable Energy where he was responsible for due diligence and project management of greenfield and mid-stage development projects in North America. With a background in renewable energy and finance, Chen brings a commercial and financial perspective to RCG’s technical advisory offering.

“We’re excited that Bert has joined our Vancouver team,” says Francis Charbonneau, RCG’s associate director in Vancouver. He brings strong expertise in financial analysis, regulatory affairs, technical expertise, legal and commercial negotiations as well as project management within the North American renewable energy sector. He is a tremendous asset that will bring added value to our clients.”

RCG offers technical and management consulting services for mainstream and emerging renewable energy technologies. It works with the public sector, private equity and financial services firms, utilities and project developers, equipment manufacturers, and engineering and construction companies for wind, solar and emerging technologies, including wave and tidal and energy-storage projects.