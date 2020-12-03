Renewables Consulting Group Appoints Offshore Wind Specialist

The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), a sector specialist advisory firm, has appointed energy market specialist Craig Brown, who will work from RCG’s New York office as well as its London headquarters.

Offshore wind in the U.S. is rapidly expanding, and RCG has responded by adding experienced professionals to help build North America’s first generation of offshore wind. Prior to joining RCG, Brown served as business development manager for Keystone Engineering, the design engineer for the 30 MW Block Island Wind Farm, the first offshore wind farm installed in the U.S. Before Keystone, Brown was the senior research analyst in PFC Energy’s downstream monitoring and petrochemicals group.

“Craig’s energy market knowledge coupled with his deep knowledge of the offshore wind sectors in Europe and the U.S. further augments our team in this sector,” says Dan Pearson, chief strategy officer at RCG. “Welcoming him into the RCG team to help us build our market knowledge further and grow our business development capabilities is very exciting.”

RCG’s expertise covers the full offshore wind value chain, from development through construction, to asset management and decommissioning.

Photo: Craig Brown