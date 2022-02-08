RCG Adds Josiah Mault, Jesse Broehl to North American Team

The Renewables Consulting (RCG), an ERM Group company, is ramping up its North America team in anticipation of significant growth with the appointments of Josiah Mault and Jesse Broehl. Over the coming months, RCG plans to accelerate its hiring in North America to as many as 30 staff through a combination of local experts and experienced offshore wind professionals.

Josiah Mault joins RCG as a principal and will be based out of Boston. An experienced professional in wind resource and energy assessment, Mault was formerly the senior team leader and offshore energy assessment lead at DNV.

Jesse Broehl is a principal and will be based out of RCG’s New York office. Before joining RCG, Broehl was an experienced research analyst and has held senior research positions with the American Clean Power Association and Guidehouse Research (formerly Navigant Consulting).

“Renewable energy in the Americas is booming and RCG is an enviable position to help developers, organizations and institutions pursue in their low-carbon ambitions,” says Doug Pfeister, managing director for the Americas. “The appointments of Josiah and Jesse not only bolster our core competencies but also signal a period of rapid expansion in North America.”