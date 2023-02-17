Ramboll to Support Design of New Floating Offshore Wind Technology

Fred. Olsen 1848 has tapped Ramboll to accelerate the design of its Brunel floating wind turbine foundation technology.

Brunel is a semi-submersible steel foundation with a modular design of tubes, enabling a cost-efficient and flexible O&M solution for on-site main component exchange, as well as a quick path to serial production and high deployment.

Ramboll, an independent engineering and technological advisory company, will focus on Brunel fabrication development, design of steel structures and mooring system, logistics, transportation, installation, and O&M procedures.

“Ramboll’s solid track record in combination with the planned model testing at SINTEF Ocean will mature Brunel in the pace needed and provide bankability of the industrialized technology,” says Esben Strandgaard Kyndesen, chief commercial officer for Fred. Olsen 1848.

Fred. Olsen 1848 says the floating foundation design will be prepared with preliminary input data for final design, which will ease the process for site-specific certification and implementation. The process will be carried out according to DNV’s certification scheme for floating wind turbines (DNV SE-0422).

Completion is planned first half of 2024, with project-specific designs occurring thereafter.