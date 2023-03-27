Purus Wind Chooses Damen Shipyards for Offshore Wind Vessels 

Damen Shipyards and offshore wind services provider Purus Wind have signed a contract for the build and delivery of eight new vessels. The vessels include four Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 Hybrid, three Damen FCS 3210 Hybrid Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) and one 90-meter construction service operation vessel (CSOV).

The FCS 3210s and the CSOV will not only be equipped for ultra-low emission operations, but are designed to be upgraded to methanol-fueled engines.

The new Hybrid FCS 2710s will join the three other hybrids that Purus Wind’s high-speed transfers ordered from Damen in the second half of 2022. They will be updated with design adjustments such as an improved wheelhouse window arrangement and bridge console layout. The twin ax hull form ensures stability and fuel economy as well as providing deck space and accommodation.

The larger FCS 3210s are a new design that use the same twin ax hull form and share many of the same attributes as the FCS 2710s. As with the new FCS 2710s, a hybrid battery package for zero-emissions sailing is integrated into the design. The greater length allows for additional space for crew and passengers, making it more comfortable during operations. Space is also reserved for possible conversion to methanol fuel.

An exhaust gas aftertreatment system is included to ensure that the vessels are IMO Tier III compliant. The FCS 3210s are designed for longer distances serving wind parks further from shore and offer the possibility of staying longer at sea. High Speed Transfers has contributed its operational experience to the design and engineering of the FCS 3210.

The latest vessel in the 90-meter Damen CSOV Series will be capable of carrying up to 120 persons in comfort for up to thirty days at a time. In addition to the diesel and electric propulsion system and battery array, features include a hull design that is almost symmetrical fore and aft below the waterline, on which will be mounted Damen’s DPX-Drive. This has four identical thruster units – two forward and two aft – for precise maneuvering and station keeping.

Other features offer stability due to its design, which is enhanced by a large anti-roll tank. A motion-compensated gangway and crane will also ensure smooth transfers of personnel and equipment. Like the CTVs, it has space reserved for additional battery capacity and will also be pre-prepared for both conversion to methanol engines and offshore charging.

“We are incredibly pleased to be continuing our relationship with Damen, having been the launching client for the FCS 2710 and the FCS 2710 Hybrid, and now the FCS 3210 Hybrid,” says Tom Nevin, CEO of HST and business head of Purus Wind. “We are also very excited about the potential of what will be our first hybrid vessels with the ability to convert to methanol.”

The new vessels are scheduled to be delivered between 2024 and early 2027.