Purus Marine Procuring Offshore Wind Service Operation Vessel

Purus Marine, a maritime holding company that owns vessels and infrastructure equipment, says it is acquiring a large offshore wind service operation vessel (SOV) that will be deployed with a European renewable energy company beginning early 2022.

The SOV, which is currently under construction, is a hybrid-electric vessel that offers best-in-class environmental performance and is zero-emissions-ready, with future larger battery/charging and fuel cell options.

A Norwegian ship manager and owner will provide technical and commercial services for the SOV.

“This environmentally-advanced SOV is well aligned with our mission to de-carbonize the maritime industry, not only in achieving reduced carbon emissions today, but also with the potential to operate with zero emissions in the future,” says Julian Proctor, CEO of Purus Marine. “We are proud to provide this critical marine infrastructure equipment to support the generation of offshore renewable energy.”

“We are delighted to have an agreement to acquire our first SOV, marking the first step in achieving Purus Marine’s goal of owning a world-leading fleet of SOVs servicing the offshore wind industry,” adds Svein Engh, senior advisor and a board member of Purus Marine. “This is only the start, as Purus Marine expects to make additional acquisitions in offshore wind, as well as other maritime sectors, over the next year.”