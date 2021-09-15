Public Service Company of Oklahoma Issues RFPs for Renewable Energy

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has issued a Draft 2021 Wind PSA RFP to obtain up to 2,600 MW of wind energy resources via multiple purchase and sale agreements (PSA) for purchase of 100% equity interest in the project companies selected.

Proposals will be evaluated based on criteria outlined in the final 2021 Wind PSA RFP. Projects must have a minimum nameplate rating of 100 MW and be operational by December 15, 2024, or December 15, 2025.

To qualify for consideration, wind projects must interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) RTO and be located in Oklahoma.

Proposals are due January 13, 2022. All proposal responses should be directed to the RFP manager as outlined in the RFP documents.

