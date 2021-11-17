PSO Submits RFPs for Wind and Solar Generation Resources in Oklahoma

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), has submitted Requests for Proposals (RFP) for renewable energy resources to supply the needs of its customers.

The RFPs solicit bids for the purchase of wind energy resources of up to 2,800 MW and solar energy resources up to 1,350 MW. Wind energy resources must be a minimum of 100 MW and solar energy resources a minimum of 50 MW.

The renewable energy resources must interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and be located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri or Texas.

Proposals will be due on January 13, 2022. Proposals selected from the two RFPs are subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.

Image: “Mapping the Nation’s Wind Turbines” by U.S. Geological Survey is licensed under CC0 1.0