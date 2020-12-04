PSEG Acquires Stake in New Jersey’s First Offshore Wind Farm

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company, has entered into a definitive agreement with Ørsted North America to acquire a 25% interest in the 1,100 MW Ocean Wind project. This alliance, combining Ørsted’s global expertise in offshore wind with PSEG’s state and regional experience executing complex energy infrastructure projects and power market knowledge, will benefit New Jersey’s development of an offshore wind supply chain, job creation efforts and environmental stewardship.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Ørsted,” says Ralph Izzo, chairman, president and CEO of PSEG. “As New Jersey’s first offshore wind project, Ocean Wind will lead the way for a productive first step into this forward-leaning industry, bringing with it new skills, jobs and carbon-free energy. This investment in offshore wind energy is well-aligned with our company’s long-term clean energy strategy. We’re excited to continue our close relationship with Ørsted, combining each organization’s expertise to achieve powerful benefits for energy consumers and the state.”

Ocean Wind was selected by New Jersey to be the first offshore wind farm as part of its intention to add 7,500 MW of offshore wind generating capacity by 2035. Expanding zero-carbon energy resources is a key element of New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan and central to Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of achieving 100% clean energy for the state by 2050.

The Ocean Wind project could provide first power in late 2024, subject to federal permitting timelines, other development and construction activities, and final investment decisions by Ørsted and PSEG. Completion of the acquisition is anticipated to occur in the first half of 2021, subject to approval by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and other customary closing conditions.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as transactional counsel to PSEG. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as transaction counsel to Ørsted.