Puget Sound Energy Inks PPA with Invenergy

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is Washington State’s largest utility; Invenergy is a privately held developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions. PSE and Invenergy’s Vantage Wind Energy Center in Ellensburg, Wash., recently signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA), which enables PSE to acquire 90 MW of clean energy per year, beginning in 2025.

Under the agreement, PSE will be purchasing enough energy to power just over 26,000 homes, which moves the utility closer to its 2030 clean energy target and helps it comply with the state’s clean energy policies, which are some of the most ambitious in the nation. Invenergy and PSE will also work together to track and report on customer benefits associated with the project to support PSE’s Clean Energy Implementation.

“We continue our unwavering commitment to provide safe, reliable service at the lowest reasonable costs for customers,” says Ron Roberts, PSE vice president of energy supply, “24 hours-a-day, seven days a week, even on the hottest and coldest days,”