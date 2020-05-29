Prysmian to Provide Inter-Array Cables to French Offshore Wind Farm

Ailes Marines, the company in charge of the development, construction, installation and operation of the offshore wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc, France, has awarded Prysmian Group with an €80 million contract to provide the submarine inter-array cable systems for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm.

Prysmian will provide its comprehensive turn-key approach for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of 90 km of three core 66 kV HVAC XLPE-insulated inter-array cables. Cable cores will be manufactured in France and then assembled and finished in Nordenham, Germany.

Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for the end of 2022.

“This award represents an important milestone for Prysmian as it shows that our ambition to become a one-stop solution provider covering the entire supply chain is credible and sustainable,” says Olivier Angoulevant, director of offshore wind at Prysmian Group.

Our 66 kV cables system for inter-array networks allows twice as much power to be transported in comparison to 33 kV,” adds Angoulevant.

This award confirms Prysmian’s continued relationship with Iberdrola Renewables who have awarded Prysmian several projects in recent years including the Wikinger offshore wind farm, located in the Baltic Sea, and the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm, located in Massachusetts.