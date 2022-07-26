Proteus Power, Pelion Green Future Launch U.S. Renewable Energy Operations

Proteus Power, a recently formed renewable energy project development company, has begun its North American business operations with the establishment of its U.S. headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Led by industry veterans and financially backed by global clean energy investor, Pelion Green Future, Proteus Power has a target to develop and construct over 3 GW of solar, wind and battery energy storage projects in North America.

Proteus is currently evaluating over 30 renewable projects in its initial target areas of Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Alberta, Canada. Proteus has started the development of three solar projects in Alberta with a total capacity of 234 MW co-located with 97 MW of battery storage.

The management team is led by Mike Lambros as CEO, Randy Etheridge as COO and Dan Phillips as chief development officer.

“We have assembled a tremendous team with an invaluable network and expertise and are very excited to partner with Pelion Green Future to deliver an excellent portfolio of renewable energy projects,” says Lambros, who is also the founder of Proteus Power.