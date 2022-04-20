Port of Thorsminde Selected as O&M Base for Thor Wind Farm

RWE has selected the Port of Thorsminde from which to carry out the operations and maintenance of its Thor Offshore Wind Farm. Both companies have now signed a corresponding letter of intent (LoI) to support the arrangement.

With a planned capacity of 1,000 MW, Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. The wind farm will be built off the Danish west coast – approximately 22 kilometers from the port of Thorsminde. The Danish port therefore offers both the shortest sea and fastest air routes to Thor Offshore Wind Farm. Once fully operational, which is planned to be no later than 2027, Thor would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

It is expected that the new service station will be fully operational from 2026 onwards. RWE plans to support its wind farm for at least 30 years from this port.

In addition, RWE wants to use part of the port during the construction of the wind farm. It is expected that the project’s first survey works will be carried out from the port, smaller components will be shipped out and construction crews will be transported to their offshore workplace. As a result, RWE plans to establish its base at Thorsminde by spring next year.