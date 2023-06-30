Pooki Wind Farm to Be Developed off Finland

Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn), the offshore wind platform, and Metsahallitus, a state-owned enterprise in Finland, have entered into a reservation agreement, granting five years of exclusive rights to develop the Pooki offshore wind farm. The Pooki project holds great potential for Finland’s clean energy transition. Development is scheduled to commence as early as August 2023.

”Finland is committed to expanding the capacity of emission-free energy through the rapid deployment of offshore wind,” says Tuomas Hallenberg, property development director of Metsahallitus. “We welcome Skyborn Renewables to contribute to this development and strengthen fossil-free energy production in the country.”

Pooki offshore wind farm (in the vicinity of the former Suurhiekka project), will be situated in the waters of the Bothnian Bay in Finnish territory 16 miles from the shore and with an average water depth of 65 feet. Once constructed, this project will set the standard for offshore wind farms in Northern Finland. The current project plan envisions the installation of approximately 100 wind turbines with a combined capacity of over 2 GW.

Photo by Hendrik Morkel on Unsplash.