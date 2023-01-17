Plenitude, Simply Blue Propose Messapia, Krimisa Floating Offshore Wind Projects

Plenitude and Simply Blue Group have signed an agreement for the joint development of a pipeline of new floating offshore wind projects in Italy. Through this collaboration, the parties will combine Plenitude’s technical and financial capabilities and experience in the Italian energy market with Simply Blue Group’s track record in developing global floating wind projects.

The first two projects, Messapia in Apulia and Krimisa in Calabria, have been submitted to the relevant authorities.

The Messapia project, located about 30 kilometers off the Otranto coast, will have a total capacity of 1.3 GW and will be able to provide annual power generation of about 3.8 TWh. The Krimisa project, located about 45 kilometers off the coast of Crotone, will have a total capacity of 1.1 GW and will be able to provide annual energy production of up to 3.5 TWh.

The partners say they will work alongside local communities and other key industry players to develop innovative technological solutions and consolidate the Italian floating offshore wind supply chain.

“With this partnership, Plenitude expands its portfolio of floating wind projects in line with its target of reaching 15 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and reaffirms its commitment to creating an offshore wind supply chain in Italy,” says Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude. “For Plenitude, offshore wind is a key contributor to the energy transition path and the achievement of our 2040 carbon neutrality targets to provide fully decarbonized energy to our customers.”