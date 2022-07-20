PivotGen Hires Dan Venuti as New VP of Development

Dan Venuti has joined PivotGen, formerly Pivot Power Management, a renewable energy development and repowering company, as vice president of development. He will lead the development of the company’s repowering vertical.

Prior to joining PivotGen, Venuti was a director at NextEra Energy, with responsibilities including origination and early-stage development. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership positions at NextEra Energy Resources and Florida Power and Light with a focus on commercial origination and multi-technology renewable development. Prior to his time at Nextera, Venuti held various finance, strategy and development roles at both ExxonMobil and the 7-Eleven Corp. He has led teams responsible for the development and origination of over 3 GW of wind and solar projects including 1.6 GW of wind repowerings, deploying roughly $3 billion of capital across multiple markets.

“Following the recent launch of our repowering partnership, we are excited to welcome Dan to drive this key area of our business,” says Tim Rosenzweig, PivotGen’s CEO.

PivotGen recently announced a partnership with the Ayala Corp. and UPC Solar & Wind Investments LLC to acquire U.S. wind projects with the purpose of extending the lives of those projects through repowering.

“I’m really excited about the opportunities ahead of us at PivotGen. With a strong financial commitment and a sound investment thesis, I expect great things lie ahead,” states Venuti. “The company’s commitment to a clean energy future through investments in existing asset infrastructure is appealing and unique in the space. I’m looking forward to help grow this important initiative.”