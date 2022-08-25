PivotGen Appoints Shari Erwin Chief Financial Officer

PivotGen, formerly Pivot Power Management, a renewable energy development and repowering company, says Shari Erwin has joined the company as CFO. She will lead the accounting and finance functions of the company’s repowering efforts.

During her renewable energy career, Erwin has been a part of teams responsible for securing wind farm development financing, tax equity financing and the sell-down of wind farm assets. Prior to joining PivotGen, she was the CFO of Goldwind USA Inc., a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, where she led the accounting and finance functions for North and Central America.

“I’m very excited about joining PivotGen and the opportunities that lie ahead,” Erwin says. “Combining a strong financial commitment with a sound business plan will allow PivotGen to execute on its vision of delivering renewable energy solutions to the market.”