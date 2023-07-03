PGS Wins U.S. Offshore Wind Site Characterization Contract

Based in Norway, PGS, a geophysical company that provides seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging and interpretation, has been awarded a large offshore wind farm site characterization contract in the United States by a leading renewable energy company.

PGS will use the Sanco Swift, which is rigged as an offshore wind site characterization vessel. Mobilization is scheduled for this coming August, and acquisition is expected to be complete in February 2024, with a total project duration of approximately 180 days.

The project will be executed with PGS’ ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR3D) P-Cable. This UHR3D system provides significantly more detailed subsurface data for shallower targets compared to traditional seismic acquisition systems.

“We are very pleased with the award of our second offshore wind site characterization contract, which strengthens our position in this market,” says Berit Osnes, executive vice president New Energy at PGS.

“Our geophysical approach to map and understand the shallow subsurface layers with our UHR3D system is significantly more efficient than conventional solutions,” Osnes adds. “Energy companies acknowledge the value of shorter lead time for accessing high-quality data, and we are ready to scale our UHR3D offering to capitalize on the market momentum.”