PGS Data Collection at Irish Sea Wind Farm Sites Nearly Complete

Norway-based PGS, a provider of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging and interpretation, entered the offshore wind market earlier this year. The company was awarded its first site characterization acquisition contract by partners bp and EnBW for the ongoing development of the Morgan and Mona offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea.

The vessel Sanco Swift mobilized for the 3D wind farm site characterization in April and is expected to complete acquisition near the end of July. The subsurface data is acquired with PGS’ ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR3D) P-cable system which provides more detailed subsurface data for shallow targets, compared to traditional seismic acquisition systems.

“Our UHR3D system builds on our geophysical expertise and vessel operation experience,” says Berit Osnes, executive vice president new energy, PGS. “I am increasingly confident that our geophysical approach to understand the shallow subsurface layers has a proven market fit.”