PG&E Looks to Expand California Energy Storage Portfolio

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) has requested California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approval of six additional battery energy storage projects totaling 387 MW of capacity, intended to further integrate clean energy from renewable generation sources while helping to ensure future reliability of the electric system.

The six project agreements complete PG&E’s procurement requirements outlined in a November 2019 CPUC decision that identified potential electric system reliability issues beginning in summer of 2021. In that decision, the CPUC authorized PG&E to procure at least 716.9 MW of system reliability resources to come online between Aug. 1, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2023.

“The next few years will be pivotal for the deployment and integration of utility-scale battery energy storage onto the grid,” says Fong Wan, senior vice president of energy policy and procurement at PG&E. “PG&E has awarded contracts for battery energy storage projects totaling more than 1,000 MW of capacity to be deployed through 2023, all of which contribute to meeting California’s ambitious clean energy goals while ensuring grid efficiency and reliability, reducing the need to build additional fossil fuel generation plants and keeping customer costs affordable.”

The project agreements resulted from a competitive request for offers (RFO) PG&E launched in July. The six new projects listed below all feature lithium-ion battery energy storage technology, each with a four-hour discharge duration.

-Nexus Renewables U.S. Inc. – The AMCOR project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for a fleet of behind-the-meter battery energy storage resources totaling 27 MW located across a variety of sites in PG&E’s service area

-Lancaster Battery Storage LLC – The Lancaster Battery Storage project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for a 127 MW transmission-connected stand‑alone battery energy storage resource located in Lancaster, Calif.

-LeConte Energy Storage LLC (a subsidiary of LS Power Associates L.P.) – The LeConte Energy Storage project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for a 40 MW transmission-connected stand‑alone battery energy storage resource located in Calexico, Calif.

-North Central Valley Energy Storage LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources Development LLC) – The North Central Valley Energy Storage Project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for a 132 MW transmission-connected battery energy storage resource located in Linden, Calif.

-Daggett Solar Power 2 LLC (a subsidiary of Global Infrastructure Partners) – The Daggett 2 BESS project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for a 46 MW transmission-connected battery energy storage resource co-located with the Daggett 3 BESS Project in Daggett, Calif.

-Daggett Solar Power 3 LLC (a subsidiary of Global Infrastructure Partners) – The Daggett 3 BESS project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for a 15 MW transmission-connected battery energy storage resource co-located with the Daggett 2 BESS Project in Daggett, Calif.

The AMCOR project, the Lancaster Battery Storage project and the LeConte Energy Storage project – totaling 194 MW – are scheduled to come online by August 2022.

The North Central Valley Energy Storage project and both Daggett projects – totaling 193 MW – are scheduled to be online by August 2023.

Photo Source