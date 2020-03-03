Peyton Creek Wind Farm Achieves Commerical Operation

Peyton Creek Wind Farm, a 151 MW onshore facility located in Matagorda County, Texas, has achieved commercial operation.

The project in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) south market is powered by 48 Nordex 3.15 MW turbines. With the addition of Peyton Creek, RWE Renewables Americas LLC will operate a total installed wind generating capacity of more than 4 GW in the U.S.

“The completion of this project and surpassing the 4 GW mark for total operating wind capacity is an important statement of our intent to grow our portfolio of projects,” says Silvia Ortin, COO of onshore wind and solar PV Americas at RWE.

The Peyton Creek project overcame a host of challenges during its construction, including the impact of tropical storm Imelda in September 2019. Despite more than 23 inches of rain falling during the storm, including 15 inches in less than 24 hours, the construction team was able to continue on to completion.

North America is one of the focus markets of RWE, with a strong development pipeline in the renewables business. The installed capacity in the U.S. accounts for more than one-third of the company’s renewables capacity. Additional onshore wind farms in the U.S. are currently under construction: The Cranell Wind Farm, a 220 MW facility in Refugio County, and Big Raymond, a 440 MW facility in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, are both located in Texas. The Boiling Springs Wind Farm is a 150 MW wind farm and RWE´s first project in Oklahoma.

Photo: The Peyton Creek Wind Farm achieves commercial operation