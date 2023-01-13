Petrofac, Partners Collaborate on Offshore Wind Converter Stations

Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT, Hitachi Energy and international services company Petrofac have entered into early works agreements in support of TenneT’s 2 GW Programme. Under the terms of the agreements, the companies will begin preparatory work and detailed engineering to ensure timely delivery of the first two Dutch offshore converter stations for TenneT’s high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore wind grid expansion.

“The early works agreement with Hitachi Energy and Petrofac is a very important milestone in the execution of our 2 GW strategy,” says Marco Kuijpers, Director Offshore at TenneT. “With this first agreement we reserve production capacity for platforms and HVDC equipment and initiate the detailed engineering process to secure the time schedule for the 2 GW projects IJmuiden Ver Alpha (2029) and Nederwiek 1 (2030). We expect to award the full framework contracts for the HVDC Platform scope of all the 2030 Road Map projects in the first quarter of 2023, also with the other envisaged partners.”

Hitachi Energy and Petrofac entered a collaboration in June 2022 to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure to foster acceleration of the energy transition. They will deploy their complementary HVDC and high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions, and engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) expertise, in support of the preparatory works. This will also support the decarbonization of power systems and delivery of clean energy.

“We are delighted to deepen our long-standing relationship with TenneT and to help integrate 2 GW systems of much-needed emission-free wind power into the European grid, making it more sustainable, flexible and secure,” states Niklas Persson, managing director at Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “We collaborate with TenneT and Petrofac to co-create innovative and scalable solutions that we can rapidly deploy to accelerate the energy transition.”

“TenneT’s 2GW Programme represents a key step in Europe’s transition to a lower carbon future,” adds Sami Iskander, Petrofac’s group CEO. “Petrofac is very pleased to be deploying its industry-leading offshore wind EPCI expertise, in collaboration with TenneT and Hitachi Energy, as we kick start the first two projects in the program.”