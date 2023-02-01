Petersen Joins ERM from Wind Division of Ramboll

Sustainability consultancy ERM has appointed Søren Juel Petersen to lead renewable energy business development and client service in the Nordic region, based in ERM’s newly opened office in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Petersen joins ERM from the wind division of Ramboll Group, a Danish architecture and engineering consultancy. He has more than 25 years of experience with large onshore and offshore wind projects, managing major international wind installations from development through to implementation. His experience also includes major regional infrastructure projects, such as the Great Belt and the Øresund Link, a combined railway and motorway bridge across the Øresund Strait between Denmark and Sweden.

“We are thrilled that Søren has joined ERM,” says Gareth Lewis, EMEA managing partner for renewables at ERM. “He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and real-life experience at a key moment for ERM as we experience increased client demand for renewable energy projects. By strengthening ERM’s presence in Denmark, the gateway to the Nordic region, we will be well-positioned to support our clients and their supply chains as we work towards the energy transition in Europe.”