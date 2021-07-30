Permitting Process Moves Forward for North Carolina Wind Project

Avangrid Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., confirms that the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) to prepare an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for Kitty Hawk North, the first project within the Avangrid Renewables’ Kitty Hawk Wind Energy Area. The NOI initiates a 30-day public comment period to define the scope of the EIS, the major permitting study required for project approval.

“Kitty Hawk builds on our successful development of over 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind projects in New England,” says Alejandro de Hoz, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables. “Kitty Hawk can transform the energy mix of Virginia and North Carolina while delivering a triple-win for the environment, coastal communities and the region’s economy. We look forward to continuing our work with state and local leaders, BOEM, and communities to begin the formal environmental review and ultimately deliver this transformational project.”

Kitty Hawk North consists of nearly 50,000 acres located over 27 miles off the coast of the Outer Banks, due east of Corolla, N.C. It has a capacity of at least 800 MW.