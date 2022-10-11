Pentland Offshore Wind Farm Incorporates Stiesdal Floating Technology

Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm is using Stiesdal Offshore’s TetraSub industrialized floating technology as the floating foundation structure for the project. The technology offers a lightweight and cost-effective floating solution, based on factory-made modules which are then assembled domestically in port to form a complete foundation. This concept reduces manufacturing hours and transportation costs, while providing more opportunities for local supply chain.

“Pentland is a world leading project that will demonstrate new floating offshore wind technology, while increasing energy security and reducing costs to the consumer,” says project director Richard Copeland.

“To achieve this, new floating offshore wind technologies must be deployed at scale to demonstrate and accelerate cost reduction and industrialization potential. By working closely with Stiesdal, we aim to combine our significant capabilities and the innovative technologies on offer to play a key role in the future development of floating offshore wind.”

The technology and learnings from Pentland will inform the development of future floating projects in Scotland and the U.K., such as ScotWind, INTOG and Celtic Sea, and the deployment of floating offshore wind globally, while contributing to building a strong local and national supply chain for the industry.