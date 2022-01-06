1 GW+ Western Spirit Wind Reaches Construction Completion

Pattern Energy Group LP has completed construction and begun commercial operation on its suite of Western Spirit Wind power projects. Western Spirit Wind is comprised of four wind power facilities totaling more than 1,050 MW located in Guadalupe, Lincoln and Torrance Counties in central New Mexico.

“The largest renewable energy project in American history is now up and running – right here in New Mexico,” says U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich. “Western Spirit encompasses four new utility-scale wind sites that connect rural communities in central New Mexico to local customers and other major energy markets beyond our state’s borders. This project literally changed the map of our state’s energy landscape, allowing New Mexico to help power our nation with clean electrons.”

The four wind power facilities that comprise Western Spirit Wind utilize a total of 377 GE wind turbines ranging from 2.3 to 2.8 MW in size. The GE turbines utilize various tower heights to optimize the wind capture at each facility.

“Western Spirit Wind is a groundbreaking megaproject that demonstrates large-scale renewables can be developed and built in the United States,” states Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “These projects create significant job opportunities and local economic investments. Western Spirit brought over 1,100 construction jobs to New Mexico, generated local spending, tax revenue and landowner payments in a remote area of New Mexico, and is now delivering enough renewable energy to meet the electricity needs of more than 900,000 Americans.”

Western Spirit Wind was developed by Pattern Energy. Blattner Energy served as the construction contractor for the Western Spirit Wind projects.

“The collaboration of our teams of workers around the state shows what can be achieved – building the largest single-phase wind project in U.S. history in less than one year – a truly remarkable achievement,” adds Garland. “This is just the beginning for New Mexico – Pattern Energy has committed to $6 billion in upcoming wind energy and related infrastructure projects in the state over the next decade. Together, we are building a cleaner and more sustainable future in New Mexico.”

Western Spirit Wind will provide clean, renewable energy to California and New Mexico through long-term power purchase agreements with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, San José Clean Energy, East Bay Community Energy, California Choice Energy Authority and member cities, and Uniper Global Commodities. Western Spirit Wind will also provide power to New Mexico municipalities, including Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities, through the Uniper Global Commodities power purchase agreement.