Pattern Energy Secures Offtake for SunZia Wind Project

Pattern Energy Group LP has signed long-term power purchase agreements with Shell Energy North America (US) LP and the regents of the University of California for a portion of the power from its 3,500+ MW SunZia Wind project.

Construction of SunZia Wind will begin later this year and be completed in 2026.

“This wind contract represents another milestone achievement for the University of California,” says David Phillips, associate vice president of capital programs, energy and sustainability. “Eight years ago, we signed our first utility-scale contracts for solar, and today we are adding another important renewable resource to our portfolio – wind. The university is excited to be part of such a significant renewable project that will reduce carbon emissions and provide more resilience to the California grid.”

Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy, says, “We welcome these exciting new relationships with Shell Energy and UC Regents on the delivery of New Mexico wind power. SunZia is providing access to some of the best wind in the world, which has a powerful generation profile with an evening peak that is a perfect complement to daytime solar. We are committed to harnessing New Mexico’s wind to generate clean power for 3 million Americans.”

SunZia Transmission is a 550-mile 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona with the capacity to transport 3,000 MW of energy. SunZia Wind will consist of more than 3,500 MW of new wind generation located in Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel counties in New Mexico.