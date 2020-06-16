Pattern Energy Completes Acquisition of Clines Corners

Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy), a privately-owned developer and operator of wind, solar, transmission and energy storage projects, has completed the acquisition of the Clines Corners wind power development opportunity located in Torrance and Guadalupe Counties, N.M., from Orion Wind Power Resources LLC, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC (Orion) and MAP Energy (MAP).

The Clines Corners development opportunity will support up to 1,000 MW of wind power on approximately 122,000 acres of private and state lands.

Pattern Energy will add the southernmost portion of the development opportunity, totaling 325 MW, to its suite of Western Spirit wind projects, which now comprise over 1,000 MW of New Mexico wind energy slated for construction later this year, alongside the construction of the Western Spirit Transmission Line, which is owned by the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority and being co-developed by Pattern Energy. The remaining portion of the acquisition could add up to 650 MW to Pattern Energy’s suite of projects intended to connect to the SunZia Transmission line.

“Pattern Energy is expanding its commitment to New Mexico by increasing its investment in clean power, helping to build the state into a major renewable energy producer and benefitting New Mexico for generations,” says Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy.

“Western Spirit Wind and the Western Spirit Transmission Line will bring more than 1,000 construction jobs to New Mexico this year and billions of dollars in economic benefit,” he adds.

With this acquisition, Pattern Energy now has more than 4,000 MW of New Mexico wind in development, representing over $8 billion of planned investments.

New Mexico’s wind and solar resources are some of the best in the world, and renewable power is now cheaper than any other source of electricity, providing the opportunity for New Mexico to become a regional supplier of clean power.

In 2017, Pattern Energy financed and built a new dedicated transmission line for its 544 MW Broadview and Grady Wind facilities, bringing clean power to new customers. The addition of Clines Corners Wind to the company’s portfolio marks a promising milestone for Pattern Energy to replicate that success with its Western Spirit Wind and Western Sprit Transmission Line.

Photo: The New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority’s landing page