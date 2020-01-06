Pattern Energy Begins Repowering Gulf Wind Facility

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has closed financing and started construction on the repowering of its Gulf Wind facility located in Kenedy County, Texas.

Repowering the Gulf Wind facility consists of replacing nacelles, towers and blades for the 118 turbines at Gulf Wind with new Siemens Gamesa 2.3 MW turbines, each with 108-meter blades on 80-meter towers. Once repowered, the facility will generate 271 MW of capacity.

“Repowering Gulf Wind with brand new turbines made strong economic sense due to its unique location on the Gulf Coast, where the winds blow strongest at the times of Texas’ peak energy demand and pricing,” says Mike Garland, president and CEO of Pattern Energy. “Gulf Wind was our first wind power facility, and technology has improved rapidly since it first began operating over a decade ago. By installing the latest technology turbines, we expect the repowered facility to have more efficient production, lower operating costs, renewed production tax credits and longer life, which combine to increase the long-term value of our fleet.”

The Gulf Wind facility has entered into a new 20-year power purchase agreement with Austin Energy for the majority of the facility’s energy production. Some output will also be sold on the merchant market.

Gulf Wind initially began operation in 2009.