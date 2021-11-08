Pattern Energy Begins Construction on Alberta Wind Project

Pattern Energy Group LP has started construction of its Lanfine Wind power project in Alberta, Canada. The 150 MW project, which will provide enough clean energy to power approximately 25,000 homes in Alberta annually, is expected to enter full commercial operation by the end of 2022.

“The Lanfine Wind project is bringing substantial economic and environmental benefits to Alberta by creating hundreds of new jobs, generating millions in revenue locally, and establishing strong community benefits,” says Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “We are thrilled to be expanding into Alberta and look forward to growing our footprint in the province, as we continue to expand our portfolio of renewable facilities across Canada.”

The Lanfine Wind project will utilize 35 Vestas V150-4.2 MW turbines, delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode. Developed by Pattern Canada, the Lanfine Wind project will be located to the south and west of Oyen, Alberta in Special Area 3.

With Lanfine Wind, Pattern Canada has now brought 11 wind energy projects into construction and operation across five provinces over the last decade, creating thousands of Canadian jobs and millions of dollars in direct economic benefits to our local communities.