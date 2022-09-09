Pattern Energy Begins Construction on 112 MW Offshore Wind, Storage Project

Pattern Energy Group LP and its affiliate in Japan, Green Power Investment Corp. (GPI), have completed financing and begun full construction of Pattern Energy’s 112 MW Ishikari Offshore Wind project, located approximately three kilometers from the shore of the Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido, Japan. Ishikari Wind will feature a battery storage component with 100 MW and 180 MWh of capacity.

The financing facility was jointly arranged by MUFG Bank Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd., Mizuho Bank Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., Societe Generale and Shinsei Bank Ltd.

“This historic project is Japan’s largest combined offshore wind and power storage facility and the first installation of an 8 MW offshore wind turbine in the country,” says Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. “Together with GPI, we have built an in-house team of leading experts in onshore and offshore wind and the Ishikari project is the culmination of more than 15 years of planning. The group of leading financial institutions that is backing this project demonstrates the strong demand for innovative clean power solutions. We look forward to successfully completing construction of this project and bringing a new source of clean and renewable energy to Japan, powered by the strong winds of Ishikari Bay.”

“We would like to thank Ishikari city and all the people concerned for their great cooperation in promoting this project,” states Mitsuru Sakaki, director and president of GPI. “We will proceed with construction work while being considerate of the environment, safety, and local communities. It is an honor to promote the creation of clean energy in a manner that protects the cultural values of the region and enhances critical infrastructure of the country.”

The Ishikari Offshore Wind project, and accompanying battery storage component, is expected to reach commercial operation in December of 2023. The project has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Hokkaido Electric Power Network Inc. for 100% of the power output.

Ishikari Offshore Wind will utilize 14 Siemens Gamesa 8.0 MW wind turbines, which are built specifically for offshore use. The SG 8.0-167 DD offshore turbine is designed to meet local codes and standards regarding typhoons, seismic activities, 50 Hertz operation, and operation in high and low ambient temperatures. The turbines and its supporting structure (pile foundation, jacket and tower) received ClassNK certification, confirming it meets the stringent technical standards required by the Japanese government to approve construction.

“We look forward to working with Pattern Energy on this excellent opportunity to bring more clean, renewable power into Japan’s energy mix,” comments Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit. “Together with Pattern Energy and GPI, we look forward to providing the numerous economic, social and environmental benefits of offshore wind power to everyone involved with the project.”

With the addition of Ishikari Offshore Wind, Pattern Energy has eight renewable energy facilities in Japan either operating or under construction, including three onshore wind power facilities and two solar power facilities in operation, and three wind power facilities under construction.