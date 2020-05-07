Parkwind, Bladt Sign Substation Construction Agreement

Parkwind and Bladt have signed an agreement for the design, fabrication and installation of the Arcadis Ost 1 substation in the German Baltic Sea. The platform is jointly developed and will be jointly operated with 50Hertz, the responsible transmission system operator (TSO) for connecting the offshore wind farms in the German Baltic Sea.

The offshore wind farm, 19 km off the island of Rugen, is expected to start offshore installation works in 2022. The contract signature is the result of a productive collaboration between Parkwind and Bladt and puts into motion the next project phase with first steel-works.

“In the context of a global crisis, this signature and the imminent start of the works at Bladt demonstrate Parkwind’s unwavering commitment to successfully deliver the Arcadis Ost 1 project in line with the plan set more than a year ago,” says Clément Helbig de Balzac, project manager at Parkwind.

“We are convinced that the team composed of Parkwind, Bladt and 50Hertz brings the expertise needed to deliver the transformation platform of the highest HSSE and quality standards. The shared substation will become the heart of Arcadis Ost 1 Offshore Wind farm,” he adds.

Bladt is to deliver the complete substation for Parkwind, with Semco Maritime and ISC as key partners. Semco Maritime will be responsible for the design and implementation of the entire electrical systems while the structural design will be delivered by ISC Engineering.