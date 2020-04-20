Parkland Completes Turbine Installation at Northwester 2

In a joint operation with MHI Vestas and Jan De Nul Group, Parkwind has completed the final installation of turbines at the Northwester 2 offshore wind farm.

The 219 MW project is located in the Belgian North Sea, approximately 50 km off the shore of Ostend, Belgium, and is the first project to use the V164-9.5 MW turbines in commercial operation.

The installation works started in December 2019. Following a good start, exceptionally adverse weather in the first months slowed the pace of the installation works down. To accelerate operations, a second installation vessel, the Scylla, was brought in mid-March to operate in parallel with Jan De Nul’s Vole au vent.

“We are pleased to have completed installation at Northwester 2, particularly during this challenging time related to COVID-19,” says Flemming Ougaard, COO at MHI Vestas.

“The V164-9.5 MW turbines we have utilized at this project are built on proven technology, and will reliably support this project for decades,” he adds.

Northwester 2 was installed on an expedited schedule, due to a highly collaborative approach being taken, supply chain readiness and the industrialization of offshore wind in Belgium. MHI Vestas also holds a 15-year service agreement at Northwester 2 to maintain the V164-9.5 MW turbines.