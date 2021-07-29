PacifiCorp’s TB Flats Wind Farm is Fully Operational

TB Flats, a Wyoming wind farm, now has its 132 turbines online this week, according to a filing PacifiCorp submitted to Oregon utility regulators. Thirty-five turbines started up in late 2020, with the remainder operating as of Monday, the Portland Business Journal reports. TB Flats is expected to generate up to 503.2 MW.

PacifiCorp started its $3 billion Energy Vision 2020 initiative, which includes the TB Flats wind farm, in 2017 to generate 1,150 MW of new wind, upgrade wind farms and install a 140-mile transmission component.

The company is currently working on a new renewable energy proposal that will include 1,792 MW of wind in Wyoming and Idaho, according to Pete Danko of the Portland Business Journal.

PacifiCorp operates in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.

Read the full article here.