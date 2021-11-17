Pacific Offshore Wind Summit Planned for March 2022

Offshore Wind California (OWC) and Infocast have opened registration for the Pacific Offshore Wind Summit, set to take place March 28-30, 2022, in San Francisco.

The event will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions and various networking opportunities, all centered around the burgeoning offshore wind industry on the West Coast. Federal lease auctions are expected by fall of 2022, with more than 4 GW being eyed for the first round alone. California is setting a path toward integrating 10 GW or more of offshore wind in its clean power strategy, and Oregon, Washington and Hawaii are working to add offshore wind to their renewables portfolios.

Key questions to be addressed at this conference include the following:

How will the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) lease auctions play out in 2022? Can streamlining siting and permitting accelerate deployments?

How much offshore wind is needed for California’s 100% renewable-energy and carbon-reduction goals? What about offshore power needs of other West Coast states?

Can current transmission, interconnection and power-procurement challenges be addressed economically and in time for this new offshore wind industry?

What are the best ways to engage stakeholders, including environmentalists, labor, commercial fishers, and indigenous peoples, to ensure their interests are fully considered?

What infrastructure and workforce initiatives can support local manufacturing, supply-chain expansion, port upgrades, and training programs to prepare workers for these new jobs?

For more details and to register, click here.

Image source