OX2 to Develop Energy Hub Off the Southern Sweden Coast

OX2 has initiated the development of the offshore energy hub Neptunus in the southern Baltic Sea. The energy hub is estimated to have a total installed capacity of 1.9 GW and will produce both electricity and hydrogen.

The project will be included in OX2’s project development portfolio for the first quarter of 2023.

The energy hub will be located in the Swedish economic zone, about 50 kilometers off the coast of Blekinge. It will consist of offshore wind turbines as well as installations to convert electricity to hydrogen. The annual production is estimated to be 8 TWh electricity, corresponding to about 5% of Sweden’s current annual electricity consumption.

OX2 has screened and conducted surveys in the area during the last two years and during the winter conducted consultations where authorities and the public have been informed and given the opportunity to submit comments. The next step is to compile an environmental impact assessment which will be submitted during 2023-2024. The energy hub can be in operation as soon as the early 2030’s.

“The shift towards hydrogen, fossil-free industries and general electrification demands huge amounts of renewable energy and Neptunus is strategically located to play a key role in this transition,” says Emelie Zakrisson, head of offshore wind development Sweden, OX2.

The planned electricity production of Neptunus would facilitate a hydrogen production of up to 225,000 tons yearly.

OX2 will also investigate if the oxygen, which is a byproduct of hydrogen production, can be used to oxygenate the bottom waters of the Baltic Sea in the project area.