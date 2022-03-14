OX2 Submits Application for Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Farm in Sweden

OX2 has applied for a Natura 2000 permit for an offshore wind farm in the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone between the islands of Gotland and Öland.

The Aurora wind farm will be located 20 kilometers south of Gotland and 30 kilometers east of Öland. It will include up to 370 turbines with a maximum height of 370 meter. Electricity production from the wind farm is estimated at around 24 TWh a year, which corresponds to the yearly consumption of about 5 million households. The project also corresponds to reduced emissions of carbon dioxide of about 14 million tons per year.

OX2’s permit application, which includes an environmental impact assessment, EIA, is now being processed by the County Administrative Board of Gotland.

“It is great that we now have handed in an application for another offshore wind farm, says Hillevi Priscar, country manager of OX2 Sweden. “Our projects make up a considerable share of the road to reaching Sweden’s climate goals. They will also contribute substantially to the region’s ability to develop the community, businesses and industries.”

The project is part of OX2’s Swedish project development portfolio, which at the end of the third quarter amounted to 11.3 GW.