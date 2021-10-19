OX2 Applies for Offshore Wind Farm Permit in Sweden

OX2 has applied for a Natura 2000 permit for an offshore wind farm within the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone off the coast of Falkenberg and Varberg.

The project, called Galatea-Galene, is divided into two areas: Galatea is located about 25 km outside Falkenberg, and Galene about 25 km outside Varberg.

The wind farm will comprise up to 101 wind turbines, with a maximum height of 340 meters each.

The estimated electricity production from the wind farm would amount to approximately 6-7 TWh per year, which corresponds to an annual household electricity consumption of approximately 1.2 million households, or every fourth household in Sweden (5,000 kWh / household).

OX2’s permit application, which includes an environmental impact assessment, is being handled by the County Administrative Board of Halland.

“The wind farm would supply a large amount of new Swedish renewable electricity to southern Sweden where the need is extensive,” says Hillevi Priscar, OX2’s country manager for Sweden. “It is a demand by the Swedish industry and is an important prerequisite to meet the Swedish environmental goals. It is also necessary for the ability to maintain and expand businesses and job opportunities in southern Sweden.”

The project is part of OX2’s Swedish project development portfolio, which at the end of the second quarter amounted to 11.1 GW.