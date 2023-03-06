Our Next Energy Chooses Site for Battery Storage System Manufacturing

Our Next Energy (ONE) has entered into an agreement with the State of West Virginia to locate its Aries Grid battery storage system manufacturing facility in Millwood, at the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables microgrid business site.

ONE will use a 40,000 sq. ft. industrial building already located on the Ravenswood site to assemble Aries Grid, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) utility-scale battery system that can serve as long-duration energy storage.

BHE Renewables had previously selected ONE as its partner for utility-scale battery storage at its microgrid business site.

“The BHE Renewables microgrid project, estimated at 420 MWh, in Jackson County represents a historic transition to renewable energy-based manufacturing in the U.S. and establishes a standard for others to follow,” says Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO and founder of ONE. “Building upon BHE Renewables’ commitment to this site and the State of West Virginia, ONE’s first Aries Grid factory will bring even more jobs and investment to this area to help clear a path to a carbon-free manufacturing future.”

ONE expects the manufacturing facility to be operational in 2025, with hiring to start next year.