Otter Tail Acquires Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center in North Dakota

Otter Tail Power Company has purchased Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center. The 39-turbine site in Barnes County, N.D., delivers a total combined capacity of 62 MW.

Ashtabula III began commercial operation in 2010. In 2013, Otter Tail Power Company began purchasing electricity from the wind farm through a purchase power agreement.

“Our customers have benefited from wind resources since 2002,” says Tim Rogelstad, Otter Tail Power Company’s president. “Purchasing Ashtabula III is part of our least-cost plan to meet our customers’ energy needs, both now and in the future.”