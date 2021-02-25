Oshkosh Signs Virtual PPA for Oklahoma Wind Project

Oshkosh Corp., a U.S.-based industrial company that designs and builds specialty trucks, truck bodies and access equipment, has entered a renewable energy sale agreement with ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc., to develop a wind energy site that is currently under construction in Caddo County, Okla. The 303 MW site will double ALLETE Clean Energy’s capability to provide clean energy that is high in demand from corporations today.

This is the first virtual power purchase agreement Oshkosh has made and its first offsite purchase of renewable energy. The purchase supports the company’s strategic sustainability and environmental goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The renewable energy credits (RECs) from the project will offset a significant portion of the emissions resulting from the electricity utilized by its U.S. manufacturing operations which come from non-renewable sources. Oshkosh says its goal is to have a 25% reduction in normalized greenhouse gas emissions throughout its facilities by 2024.

“At Oshkosh Corp. we are committed to sustainable operations, caring for our communities and practicing strong corporate governance,” says Kevin Tubbs, vice president of Oshkosh Corp. “Involvement in projects such as the Caddo wind site is one of many ways that we continue to further our sustainability goals.”

The Caddo wind site’s 110 turbines are expected to be in full operation by the end of the year.

Photo: Turbines similar to the ones seen here will be installed at the Caddo wind energy site