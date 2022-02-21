Skipjack Wind 2 Chosen as Second Offshore Wind Project in MD

The Maryland Public Service Commission has selected Skipjack Wind 2, an offshore wind clean energy project proposed by Ørsted, for a 20-year Offshore Renewable Energy Credit (OREC). The award includes an 846 MW project that will power approximately 250,000 homes in the Delmarva region.

Skipjack Wind 2 will play a role in helping Maryland reach its goal of installing at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind energy by 2030. Ørsted’s new Skipjack Wind 2 project will deliver more than two-thirds of the state’s target.

“We are honored that Maryland’s Public Service Commission selected Ørsted as a trusted partner in helping the state reach its ambitious renewable energy goals, and we’re proud that we’re once again able to leverage our market-leading portfolio of offshore wind projects to attract major supply chain companies to set up local manufacturing operations in Maryland,” says David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America.

“Skipjack Wind 2 will contribute significantly to Maryland’s goal of sourcing 50 percent of its power from renewable energy sources by 2030, while positioning Maryland as a long-term offshore wind energy manufacturing hub,” continues Hardy. “We look forward to delivering on our commitments now, and well into the future, so that Maryland residents benefit from offshore wind for decades to come.”

Skipjack Wind 2 is Ørsted’s second offshore wind energy project in Maryland. It will be located adjacent to the company’s 120 MW Skipjack Wind 1. Ørsted will build Skipjack Wind 1 and 2 as one project, with operations expected to begin in 2026.

With Skipjack Wind 2, Ørsted is bringing a commitment to partner with Hellenic Cables SA to establish the U.S.’s first fully integrated array cable manufacturing facility in Maryland. Ørsted will also facilitate the construction of an offshore wind tower manufacturing facility in the state, which can produce 100 turbine towers annually. Ørsted is already developing Maryland’s first offshore wind operations and maintenance facility in West Ocean City, and in October established Maryland’s first offshore wind steel fabrication center at Crystal Steel Fabricators in Federalsburg.