Ørsted’s Largest Onshore Wind Project Reaches Completion

Ørsted has completed the 367 MW Western Trail Wind Farm located in Wilbarger and Baylor counties, Texas, its largest onshore wind project to date with 130 wind turbines.

With this completion, Ørsted’s total onshore capacity is over 2.8 GW of wind, solar and battery storage in operation.

The project has secured long-term power purchase agreements with PepsiCo, Hormel Foods and Nucor for the majority of the power generated from the project. Both PepsiCo and Hormel Foods will also purchase power from the Haystack Wind project in Southwest Power Pool, due online later this year.

“Western Trail Wind is a well-sited greenfield development project that will provide low-cost, reliable power to the Texas grid,” says Philip Moore, senior vice president of Ørsted Onshore. “I’m very proud of our team working on this project as we continue to scale the business and play a leading role in the US energy transition.”